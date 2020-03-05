Social media BJP’s oxygen: Sena

mumbai

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:04 IST

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi generated a social media storm by his cryptic tweet on giving up social media accounts, the Shiv Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, took potshots at him and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying social media platforms are their “oxygen”.

Modi, on Monday, tweeted, “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.” On Tuesday, he tweeted he would “give away” social media accounts to women on Women’s Day on March 8. The Sena on Wednesday said, “Many Modi-bhakts were worried for a few hours... Social media platforms are BJP’s oxygen and it is impossible that Prime Minister Modi would cut this lifeline. In reality, social media can be used for positive things. This was shown by [industrialist] Ratan Tata recently when he showed the ordeal of a sanitation worker’s daughter on social media. Instead of rumours of about quitting social media, Modi should walk on Tata’s path. But if he does that, what would happen to his cyber warriors?”