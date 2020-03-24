e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Social, political groups urge Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackarey to help poor

Social, political groups urge Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackarey to help poor

The organisations demanded that a sum of Rs5,000 be transferred to all below poverty line families and jan dhan account holders immediately

mumbai Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:49 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Around 30 social welfare organisations and political units across Maharashtra have submitted a 22-point agenda to chief minister Uddhav Thackarey.
Around 30 social welfare organisations and political units across Maharashtra have submitted a 22-point agenda to chief minister Uddhav Thackarey.(HT file photo)
         

Around 30 social welfare organisations and political units across Maharashtra have submitted a 22-point agenda to chief minister Uddhav Thackarey on safeguarding the marginalised and unorganised communities in the state during the Covid-19 crises. The groups include Medha Patkar’s Narmada Bachao Andolan; Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana; Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha; Communist Party of India, Maharashtra; Aam Aadmi Party, Maharashtra among others.

In a letter addressed to Thackeray, the organisations demanded that a sum of Rs5,000 be transferred to all below poverty line families and jan dhan account holders immediately. The letter added that the state should seek financial aid from the Central government for the same.

They also demanded that all ration card holders be given free ration for a month from the public distribution system. “The state must utilise 7.5 crore tonnes of ration available in the go-downs of the food corporation of India,” the demand states. They also said that lentils and sugar must be provided at reduced rates to these families.

Mukta Srivastav from Anna Adhikar Abhiyan said, “Since several sectors have been adversely affected by the outbreak, they should be provided with financial aid.” Ulka Mahajan from Sarvahara Jan Andolan in Raigad said, “We have made these demands keeping the workers and labourers in mind. The state must fulfil these demands immediately.”

Other demands include immediate shelters for the homeless, expansion of the shiv bhojan facility, nutritious meals in aanganwadi centres which will also be provided to pregnant women and adolescent girls, as well as stopping any eviction drives.

“Increase the number of isolation facilities across the state. Counselling centres should be set up to take care of mental health of patients,” the charter reads.

The organisations have also demanded that sanitation workers be provided with appropriate gear, and those on contract be made permanent and their payment should be increased.

