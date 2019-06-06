Soon, 5,625 CCTV cameras to be set up at 2,047 locations across Mumbai

Following the success of the first phase of installing closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras across Mumbai, the state government has decided to add 5,625 more such cameras at 2,047 locations at the cost of ₹323 crore. Nearly 1,700 CCTV cameras have been sponsored by the Central government as part of its contribution under the Nirbhaya Fund. The state hopes to install at least half of the 5,625 cameras within the next three months.

In September 2017, the first phase of installing a city-wide CCTV network went live with 4,746 cameras on 2,293 poles at 1,512 locations. The cost to the state government was ₹949 crore and the contract was carried out by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

For the second phase, a high power committee under the chief secretary decided to appoint L&T since there was scope in the previous agreement for additional work. The agreement is expected to be signed in a few days.

This time, CCTV cameras will be placed at with locations with high crime rates and poor internet network.

“Forty percent of the surveys at the new locations have been completed and the process of permission from the local body will begin soon. We expect at least half of the additional cameras will be fixed and inaugurated before the code of conduct for the Assembly elections sets in later this year,” said an officer from the state home department.

Nearly 1,700 cameras have been sponsored by Central government as part of its contribution from the Nirbhaya Fund to eight cities across the country. “Under the Nirbhaya Fund, a special programme for women’s safety is being implemented for Mumbai at the cost of ₹252 crore,” said another official from the state department. “Of it around ₹100 crore is for the strengthening of the CCTV surveillance.” The state government will bear 40% of the cost.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 00:03 IST