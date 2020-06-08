Source of foul smell in suburbs not known yet, says civic body

mumbai

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:05 IST

A day after the mysterious foul smell was reported from some parts of the eastern and western suburbs on Saturday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it was unable to identify the source of the odour.

After an extensive search for the source of the smell, suspected to be a gas leak, which went on for four to five hour in localities from where the complaints were received, the Mumbai Fire Brigade called off the inspection on Sunday early morning. The fire brigade had deputed 17 fire engines and senior fire officers for an investigation and searched areas in the periphery of up to two kilometres from the location of callers’ addresses.

Regarding an investigation into the Saturday’s incident, a senior civic official said, “No decision about it has yet been taken. We will look into the matter.” BMC’s disaster management control room on Saturday received nine complaints from residents of Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar (East), Ghatkopar (West), Powai, Andheri, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli about a foul pungent odour, giving rise to the suspicions of a gas leak.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, BMC said, “Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. Seventeen fire appliances are on field equipped with a public announcement system and ready for a response if required.”

The civic body had earlier suspected that the smell originated from the US Vitamin Company near Indira Apartment in Govandi (East). However, chief fire officer P Rahangdale said, “We investigated the entire premises and nearby areas of US Vitamin Company but could not detect a leak.” US Vitamins later on Sunday issued a statement and said, “We wish to clarify that no foul smell emanated from our Govandi facility, as reported by certain sections of the media. The facility was fully checked by our safety team. We request media to refrain from linking our name to this episode.”

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) and Mumbai police have been asked to remain on alert.

This is the second incident in the span of less than one year, where residents of Mumbai’s suburbs complained of a foul odour. The civic body’s disaster management department had received 37 complaints from 15 locations of suspected gas leakages in September 2019 and the fire brigade had got 50 calls. Some citizens had also reported about a suspected gas leakage to the police. However, the source could not be confirmed following a thorough investigation by a special committee set up for the purpose last year.