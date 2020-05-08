e-paper
SSC paper evaluation: Edu board talks to authorities, teachers about travel permissions

mumbai Updated: May 08, 2020 00:27 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Two days after teachers and state education board staff were allowed to travel to pick up SSC (Class 10) answer papers to evaluate, the Mumbai divisional board is now taking all local authorities into confidence for the process.

Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai divisional board, said that they have written to all the authorities to facilitate smooth transportation of answer papers from storage centres to the evaluators. “We could have given permission letters to teachers earlier, but we first wanted to take all the authorities into confidence. We have also spoken to education department officials and school principals,” he said.

Teachers will start getting permission letters today, allowing them to travel to their schools to pick up the papers after they provide the letter as proof. Similarly, teachers who have already evaluated papers can send them to the moderators through the school or board staff.

The Mumbai division of the school education board also covers schools in Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. Barring Raigad, all other areas come under the red zone where there are travel restrictions because of the coronavirus.

Teachers said that they are awaiting instructions from the board. “Especially in red zones, we are worried about how transportation would take place. Some relaxation can be given in case there is no movement allowed,” said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri.

The board is hoping that once permissions are in place, evaluation work can take place soon and results can be declared on time. The state board usually declares Class 12 results in the last week of May and Class 10 results are out by the second week of June. A Supreme Court order mandates the declaration of results by June 10.

