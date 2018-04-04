SSC paper leak: Mumbai school vice-principal, tutor released on bail

An Andheri metropolitan court on Tuesday released the vice-principal of a Mumbra school and another tuition teacher, who were arrested in connection with the Secondary School Certificate question paper leak, on bail.

The incident came to light on March 22, when an examiner at St Jude’s High School in Sakinaka saw students checking their mobile phones during the examination. The examiner found five pages of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) question paper on the phone of one of the students.

According to the prosecution, the student said she got the paper from her tuition teacher, Firoz Khan, 42, the vice-principal of a Mumbra-based school and who runs a private coaching class called ‘Brilliant Classes’. Khan and another tutor Muzammil Kazi, 27, who runs a coaching class in Mira Road, were later arrested.

The Sakinaka police also nabbed seven 15-year-old students and a 19-year-old youth. The minors were later released after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The prosecution said Khan is the main accused in the case. The arrested accused also had three other question papers - Geography, Science, History & Political Science.

Defence advocate Sujay Name told the court the punishment for the offence under which the accused are booked carries a punishment of three years. The court accepted the submissions of the defence counsel that Khan and Kazi will be present before the police station when called.