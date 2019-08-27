Staff protest did not affect BEST services

mumbai

Operations of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking’s 3,100 buses were not affected on Monday, despite a protest organised by its action committee at the Wadala depot. The action committee functionaries said that BEST Committee, the policy-making body of the transport undertaking, will have a meeting on Tuesday. Depending on the discussion, they will take a call on intensifying the agitation.

The Sanyukta Kamagar Kruti Samiti, under the leadership of union leader Shashank Rao, has been demanding the signing of a new wage agreement that has been delayed for three years. The earlier agreement ended in 2016, and despite several rounds of talks between the union and the management since August 9, there has been no conclusion.

“BEST management is just trying to buy time. It has given no proposal to us after submission of our demands. If they continue to ignore us, we will intensify the agitation,” said Rao.

The action committee has written to chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadanvis, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, asking them to resolve the issue.

