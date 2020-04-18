State asks Muslim community to not gather for prayers, celebrations during Ramzan

mumbai

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:55 IST

The Maharashtra government on Saturday asked the Muslim community to not come out for prayers, iftar and other festivities during the holy month of Ramzan. It has asked the community members to strictly follow the lockdown guidelines and social distancing rules by performing all the religious practices at home.

Following directives from union minority affairs ministry, Jayashree Mukherjee, additional chief secretary of state minority affairs department issued the instructions on Saturday.

“The holy month of Ramzan is starting shortly. During this month, Muslims in large number gather for daily prayers at mosques and at other public places. They also come together for iftar and taraweeh (special evening prayers). However, considering the present situation, such large gatherings are likely to help in spreading Covid-19. This ultimately may lead to large number of deaths. It is in the interest of the Muslim brothers,” states the order.

Muslims are expected to follow all the lockdown restrictions issued by the state government even during the Ramzan. They must not gather for daily prayers, iftar, taraweeh and other religious practices at mosques, building terraces, open grounds etc. They must perform daily prayers, taraweeh and have iftar at home only, as all the religious gatherings have been prohibited,” it says further.

The state government has also asked all the divisional commissioners to create awareness in the community by taking help of religious heads, social activists, political leaders and NGOs.

State minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said that they are trying to create awareness among the people so that lockdown rules can be strictly followed during Ramzan month as well. “There is already a sentiment in the community that the restrictions should be followed. Many religious heads have also issued appeals on their own level asking the community to offer namaz and other practices at home. We are also trying to create awareness in this regard,” Malik said.

Muslim scholars have also welcomed the move. Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi, general secretary, All India Ulema Council said, “It’s a good initiative. We have already issued an appeal to the community to maintain social distancing and not to gather for prayers, iftar and taraweeh at mosques. People can fast and perform prayers at home. There is no need to come out. I believe all the sects of the community are on same page in this regard.” The council is an association of religious scholars.