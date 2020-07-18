State directs essential workers to apply for QR-coded e-passes for local train travel

mumbai

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a circular for QR-based e-passes for essential workers travelling by local trains.

Citing that the passes will be mandatory from July 30, for workers to commute by local trains, the state government has asked commuters to approach the human resources department of their organisations to apply for them.

A list of employees permitted by the organisation will be prepared by the HR and submitted to the Mumbai Police commissioner’s office. A nodal officer will be in charge of the passes and authorise them.

A link to download the QR-based e-pass will be sent to the employee’s phone through SMS along with a password.