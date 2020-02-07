State mulls waiver of electricity bills up to 100 units

mumbai

The state government is considering waiving electricity bills for households consuming up to 100 units a month.

State energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday given its department three months to prepare a report on how the scheme can be financially viable.

“Our government is committed to ease the life of the needy and poor families,” Raut said.

The department has also been asked to discuss the scheme with stakeholders, said an officer from the energy department.

The scheme will be formulated on the lines of Delhi. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had in 2019 announced 100% power bill waiver for households consuming up to 200 units of power in a month and

subsidies for those consuming between 201 and 400 units a month.