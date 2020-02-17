e-paper
State raises soldiers’ income limit to ₹8L to help them get govt plots

mumbai Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:13 IST
In a significant move, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to increase the annual income limit of serving and former soldiers to ₹8 lakh, making them eligible for government plots that can be used for agriculture.

So far, their annual income limit was just ₹1 lakh, which led to issues in allotting them government plots.

The state revenue department on February 14 issued a draft notification, in which it raised the annual income limit of serving and former soldiers to ₹8 lakh. The notification suggested changing the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Governor of Lands) Rules, 1971, which is used to allot government plots as occupancy class (conditional ownership) to the serving and retired soldiers. The department also called for suggestions and objections, which needs to be submitted within the next 45 days (by March 31, 2020) following which a final notification for implementation will be issued, said officials.

Plots allotted under the occupancy class II category gives conditional ownership to the lessee, who will not have to pay an annual rent. In this case, the land can only be used for activities the government allows.

“The state government allots plot to soldiers for their livelihood. They are supposed to use it for agriculture purpose. However, since the past few years, the state was facing issues in allotting them land as they were found ineligible under the annual income criteria. After the implementation of the sixth and seventh pay commissions, the annual income of soldiers has become much more than ₹1 lakh. Considering the necessity, we have decided to raise their income limit to ₹8 lakh now,” said a senior official from the revenue department.

In July 2007, the state had increased the annual income limit of serving and retired servicemen to ₹1 lakh, from ₹35,000.

