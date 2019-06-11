Stick to deadlines for student polls: State

The state government has directed non-agriculture universities to conduct student council elections in the upcoming academic year according to the schedule provided in the statutes.

On Monday, the government conducted a workshop at the University of Mumbai (MU) to brief officials from universities and colleges across the state on the rules, regulations and procedure for student elections, which are set to return to the state after a gap of around 25 years. Through this workshop, the state sought to alleviate the doubts of officials and push them to begin the election process on time.

“The state has already issued statutes (by-laws) for student elections, clearing all procedural hurdles in conducting the elections. The aim of the workshop was to accelerate the process. The colleges were directed to conduct elections on time, without waiting for the admissions to get over,” said an aide to education minister Vinod Tawde.

The statutes require the universities to declare the schedule for elections by July 31 and complete the process by September 30.

Education minister Vinod Tawde, who spoke during the workshop, said elections will develop leadership among students and strengthen democracy on campus. “Students have tremendous energy. If this energy is channelised properly, it will result in a positive change,” he said.

The state also asked the university officials to organise similar workshops for all affiliated colleges.

