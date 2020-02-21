e-paper
Strict rules reduce number of latecomers

mumbai Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:13 IST
With the Mumbai divisional board taking strict action against latecomers during board exams for the past two years, the number of students coming in late has reduced substantially. On Monday, when the higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams began, only one latecomer was reported by the board.

“There was only one student who came in at 12.30pm on the first day of exams. He did not have a valid reason for coming in late and was not allowed to write the exam,” said Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

On Thursday, students wrote the second HSC paper — Marathi — which went smoothly with no malpractices or glitches being reported, according to officials.

“Usually we get a few calls from students who say they were not able to reach on time and often ask us to speak to the centre for concessions. So far, no such call has come this time,” said a counsellor.

In 2018, the state board decided that students who come in more than 10 minutes late would not be allowed to give the exam. Those who were late by less than 10 minutes would have to submit a valid reason for their delay and the centre would maintain a record of the same. The rule was intended to counter instances of students circulating images of question papers using their phones. With the implementation of the rule, several students were turned away in 2018 and 2019.

