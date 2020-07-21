Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Police record journalist’s statement

mumbai

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:08 IST

The Bandra police on Tuesday recorded the statement of journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand in connection with the death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Masand is the third journalist whose statement has been recorded in this case.

Rajput was found dead in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14, after which the state ordered a detailed inquiry to find the reason. Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police of zone 9, said, “We are recording his statement in connection with Rajput’s case.”

On Monday, Bandra police recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist. “Rajput was consulting them since November 2019,” Trimukhe said. The officer said they have recorded statements of more than 40 people so far, including his cook, Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, employees of Yash Raj Films, among others.