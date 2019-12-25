e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Take part in short film contest for cleaner Navi Mumbai

Take part in short film contest for cleaner Navi Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:49 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a short film contest to promote cleanliness in the city under the Swachh Survey 2019. The contest is open to all and entry is free.

This year, NMMC had ranked seventh in Swachh Survey. The 3-minute film contest will further involve residents in the cleanliness drive.

Municipal commissioner Annsaheb Misal said, “The short films have to be based on cleanliness, environment protection and conservation. The filmmakers should ensure that the audio visual presentative should effectively and easily convey the message of cleanliness, plastic ban and environment conservation to viewers.”

Participation in the contest is free and the film can be either in Marathi, Hindi or English. The three topics for the short films are Say no to plastic – save environment, Segregation and disposal of waste – my responsibility, and Use toilet – keep city clean.

The winner will receive Rs25,000 cash prize and the runner up Rs15,000. The second runner up will get Rs 10,000. The last date to submit the films is January 5, 2020.

top news
Govt eases out troops deployment in Kashmir with ‘immediate effect’
Govt eases out troops deployment in Kashmir with ‘immediate effect’
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News