Take part in short film contest for cleaner Navi Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:49 IST

Navi Mumbai Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a short film contest to promote cleanliness in the city under the Swachh Survey 2019. The contest is open to all and entry is free.

This year, NMMC had ranked seventh in Swachh Survey. The 3-minute film contest will further involve residents in the cleanliness drive.

Municipal commissioner Annsaheb Misal said, “The short films have to be based on cleanliness, environment protection and conservation. The filmmakers should ensure that the audio visual presentative should effectively and easily convey the message of cleanliness, plastic ban and environment conservation to viewers.”

Participation in the contest is free and the film can be either in Marathi, Hindi or English. The three topics for the short films are Say no to plastic – save environment, Segregation and disposal of waste – my responsibility, and Use toilet – keep city clean.

The winner will receive Rs25,000 cash prize and the runner up Rs15,000. The second runner up will get Rs 10,000. The last date to submit the films is January 5, 2020.