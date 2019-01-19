Teen’s joyride ends up injuring 2 boys in Thane

Two minor boys, who were waiting to get inside their school bus on the way back home, sustained injuries when a joyride by a 14-year-old boy went awry at Rabodi on Saturday.

Police said the accused had been asked to clean the tempo by his brother, but he took the vehicle for a joyride instead. The tempo driven by the boy dashed against a car, which in turn rammed into the two victims.

The victims were identified as Kanak Joshi and Vaid Kate. Both are in Class 6 is and are 10 years old. They are out of danger.

The incident took place outside the school the boy’s study in, Saraswati Vidayalaya High School and Junior College. While the 14-year-old accused is on the run, police have detained his brother.

Rashmi Joshi, mother of Kanak, said, “My child has suffered an injury on his left hand and he is out of danger. The school teachers and staff have helped us.”

Meera Korde, chairman of Saraswati School said, “The tempo was standing near the school. The accused pressed the ignition button and the tempo started moving and dashed into the car. The car moved towards the school bus, hurting the two children”.

Senior police inspector from Rabodi police station, Ram Somvanshi said, “A case has been filed and the accused is on the run.”

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 23:58 IST