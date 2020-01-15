Test blue traffic light idea to reduce pollution, HC, state dept tell MPCB

mumbai

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:21 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) and the state environment department have directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to check the feasibility of a blue traffic light at signals to reduce air pollution.

The concept was suggested by Ghatkopar residents Shivani Khot, 20, and her sister, Esha, 15, to reduce air pollution and conserve fuel. According to the idea, the blue light will blink for 10 seconds after the red light comes on and stop blinking 10 seconds before the red light goes off. During this period, drivers will have to switch off engines. The 10-second cushion is for drivers to switch off and turn on their engines. Hindustan Times had reported about the idea in November.

Over the past year, the sisters presented this concept to several state and Central agencies, but did not get any feedback, prompting them to write to the Maharashtra government and the HC last month, requesting a test run for the concept.

The HC registrar has now asked the Maharashtra environment department to look into the application “appropriately in accordance with the law”. The environment department further directed the MPCB to study the concept and report back. HT has a copy and reviewed both letters issued by the HC and environment department.

“It can be implemented on a trial basis or a pilot study to record the drop in traffic emissions. The concept can be implemented at ₹8,500 for each junction, while the carbon savings will be much more, and a huge benefit to society” said Shivani. Esha explained, “There is no major infrastructural change needed. It is the installation of a small bright blue blinking retro-fittable light next to existing traffic signals, followed by guidelines and an awareness programme.”

Traffic signals are a large source of emissions because drivers unnecessarily keep engines switched on during a red light, leading to release of gases such as nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter, which are harmful to human health. The sisters, along with experts, carried out an assessment of vehicular idling at a traffic junction in Ghatkopar where they calculated that 156 litres of fuel was wasted a day, while 371kg of carbon dioxide was being emitted over 24 hours.

MPCB said they have written to the transport department to understand the concept’s impact on the headway — measurement of the distance or time between vehicles in transit approaching a signal — or frequency between vehicles that are stationary versus oncoming vehicles towards each signal. “But we have not heard from them yet,” said Sudhir Srivastava, chairman, MPCB.

There is also scepticism about the concept. Priyank Bharti, joint secretary, ministry of road transport and highways, said, “There is a probability of a burst of higher emissions when vehicle engines are switched on in one go at traffic junctions as compared to the amount of fuel or carbon dioxide saved through this concept. There are several issues that need to be considered before implementing a massive infrastructural change across all traffic junctions. However, we are open to the idea and would like to review the concept.”

An official from the Maharashtra transport department said such decisions are taken pan-India, and are only made by the Centre.

The Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the Union petroleum and natural gas ministry said they had a similar awareness campaign already underway.