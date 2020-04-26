Thane auto driver provides ration to needy families

mumbai

Apr 26, 2020

A 43-year-old auto driver from Thane, a nature lover who is part of Sadbhavna Hara-Bhara Foundation, has been helping auto drivers and their families with food during the lockdown.

Purushottamlal Gupta has helped around 90 families of autorickshaw drivers in Thane with essentials. “Citizen activists associated with the foundation have donated funds with which my family has been distributing ration to the needy,” said Gupta, a resident of Indira Nagar.

Gupta has recently planted around 200 saplings at Upavan area of Thane.

“Before the lockdown, I planted around 200 saplings, which needs to be watered. I go around each area to water the saplings. The police allow me to go when I tell them about the newly planted saplings,” said Gupta.

He started planting saplings in 2016.

“My aim is to increase the number trees in the city. Citizens and nature lovers have joined the plantation drive. As we got a good response and donations, we started Sadbhavna Hara-Bhara Foundation,” said Gupta.

Through the foundation, Gupta is now helping the underprivileged auto drivers with food and ration.

“We will also start distributing food to labourers and migrants in Thane,” he added.