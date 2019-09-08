e-paper
Thane residents make their own eco-friendly idols

“Every year, we feature the current affairs for theme. The entire backdrop is made of cardboard,” said Sajesh Patil, 30. The family has been putting up a pandal for 33 years.

mumbai Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:41 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Thane
The idol made by Amit Sonawane; (below) the clay idol made by an 18-year-old.
The idol made by Amit Sonawane; (below) the clay idol made by an 18-year-old. (praful gangurde/ht photo )
         

Amit Sonawane, 32, wanted to design something different for Ganeshotsav decoration. A resident of Chendani Koliwada, Sonawane has been making backdrop designs every festival.

“With a ban on thermocol, I decided to make something that can last. I used wood to carve out Ashtavinayak design,” said Sonawane. His clay idol at home has a wooden backdrop and an arch shaped design of the Ashtavinayak.

The Patils at Waghbil gaon have highlighted Chandrayaan 2.

"Every year, we feature the current affairs for theme. The entire backdrop is made of cardboard," said Sajesh Patil, 30. The family has been putting up a pandal for 33 years.

When Advait Nadavdekar, 18, a resident of Vrindavan Society, got to know the effects of Plaster of Paris, he decided to make his own. He has made a unique idol showing Ganesha painting. “My father took me to renowned artist Vasudev Kamat, who makes idols for his household every year. I observed and learnt how to mould and make shapes,” he said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 01:05 IST

