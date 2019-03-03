Three held for attacking a 20-year-old man with broken bottle at a club in Mumbai

The Bandra police on Saturday arrested three men for allegedly attacking and slashing a 20-year-old man’s throat with a broken beer bottle at a Bandra Reclamation club.

According to the police, the incident took place early on Saturday between 12.30am and 12.45am. “While dancing in the club, the victim, Gurnihal Singh, clashed with the three accused, Fardeen Sayyad, Mushek Qureshi and Ahmed Memon. This led to an argument between the accused, the victim and his friends,” said a police officer.

According to the police, as Singh tried to intervene between one of his friends and the three accused, they started hitting Singh with their hands.

“One of the accused, Sayyad, 21, then broke a beer bottle and slashed Singh’s throat. Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends,” said the officer.

Before police could reach the club, the accused had fled the spot, police said.

With the help of CCTV footages, the detection staff of Bandra police managed to catch one of the accused a few hours after the incident. The other two accused were arrested late on Saturday.

The victim’s father, Captain (retired) Bikramjit Singh, said, “I was on my way to Chandigarh but came to Mumbai after I changed my flight schedule. I had met my son for lunch. At around 2am, I received a call that he was attacked.”

“Gurnihal received multiple internal and external stitches. He was discharged from the hospital but has been advised rest,” he said.

The accused have been arrested under section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 23:33 IST