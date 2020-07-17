Three, including a minor, arrested for stealing motorbikes in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:22 IST

Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Wednesday arrested a group of three people including a minor for allegedly stealing motorbikes in the western suburbs. The accused would steal the bikes, change a few parts and the registration number, and then sell them to college students for ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, said a police officer.

Mohammad Ali Imtiyaz Andale, 19, is the main accused in the case. Both Andale and another arrested accused Afzal Aksar Khan, 19, are residents of Goregaon.

After receiving a tip-off that a group of people involved in bike theft are active in Goregaon, officers from unit 11 of crime branch laid a trap and arrested the accused when they were riding a stolen bike, on Wednesday afternoon.

During inquiry police learnt that they had stolen a bike from Sahar in Andheri (East), where a case of theft was registered, said deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Akbar Pathan. The accused also revealed that they had stolen five bikes from MIDC, DN Nagar, Aarey and Sakinaka areas.

“We have recovered five bikes from them and four bikes from college students from Goregaon and Malad-based colleges,” said an officer.

The accused were handed over to Sakinaka police for further inquiry.