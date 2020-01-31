Three of family held for trying to sell infant

mumbai

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:59 IST

Three members of a family were arrested in Bandra (West) on Thursday for trying to sell a 20-days-old girl into prostitution.

The accused Sharifa Pathan, 50; her son Mohammad Fazal Pathan, 23; and daughter Afreen Salamat Khan, 26, are all residents of Vashi Naka in Chembur. The infant was rescued by the police.

Assistant police inspector Sharad Dharade of Mumbai crime branch unit 9 got a tip-off about the deal and made a bogus customer contact the trio. After bargaining over call, the accused agreed to sell the baby for Rs 50,000. The fake customer and the trio decided to meet in Kureshi Nagar area in Bandra (west) for the deal. “We laid a trap and as soon as the family came with the baby we arrested them,” said Mahesh Desai, senior inspector, unit 9.

During the investigation, the accused confessed that they had purchased the girl from a woman, a Bihar native, two days ago for Rs 10,000. The mother after getting pregnant in Bihar came to Mumbai four to five months back and was living in Bandra , added Desai. The accused added that they had heard of pimps in Mumbai who buy little girls, raise them till the age of 12 to 13 years and later exploit them for prostitution to earn money, said the inspector.

The accused were arrested and are being questioned to find the girl’s mother and also whether they have sold any girl in the past, added an officer. They were arrested under sections 370 (4) (human trafficking) , 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.