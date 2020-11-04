e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / To reduce pollution, reserve Mumbai’s major roads for cyclists once a week: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

To reduce pollution, reserve Mumbai’s major roads for cyclists once a week: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

mumbai Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

To reduce pollution in the financial capital, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has suggested reserving major roads once a week only for cycling. Pednekar said that multiple government agencies would have to coordinate to implement this initiative. The suggestion was made during the road safety committee meeting chaired by member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant on Tuesday.

“There is a need to encourage cycling in the city. All government agencies should be working in tandem to ensure that cycling gets equal importance in road transport,” said Pednekar.

Sawant supported the mayor’s proposal. “If not for the entire day, at least a few hours should be reserved for cycling, during which time no motorised transport should be allowed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MP directed the traffic police department to initiate action against illegal parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers across the city.

“The illegal parking menace has increased, creating huge traffic jams in several parts of the city. This should be disciplined,” Sawant said.

The road safety committee was formed by the Centre in 2018 and holds meetings every three months. Key issues regarding illegal parking menace, vehicular pollution, road accidents and pedestrianisation were discussed at the meeting.

Jitendra Gupta, member of Mumbai Transport Forum, said, “It is not feasible to stop motorised transport on roads as it will hamper the city’s economy at such a crucial time. The mayor should focus on the existing cycle track project which has been delayed for some time now. Also, this move should be data-driven and not just ideas.”

