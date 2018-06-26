Traffic buckles under monsoon fury in Mumbai

As the season’s first major rains hit the city, Monday morning saw vehicular traffic reduced to a crawl amidst tree falls, road cave-ins, waterlogging and vehicles breaking down in the middle of the road.

According to officers at the traffic control room, from 8am to 11am there was slow moving traffic throughout the city owing to waterlogging in more than 50 spots. The traffic police had prepared a list of 66 chronic waterlogging spots. Officials said out of the 66 spots, waterlogging was reported from most of the areas in the eastern, central and western suburbs. Adding to the woes of the commuters the subways at Khar, Santacruz and Andheri were shut as the water level rose owing to continuous downpour.

The subways were reopened within two hours as the water receded. “There was waterlogging at a few places but traffic is moving...We will be issuing advisories as and when required,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic).

Commuters also faced problems like a road cave-in at Gol Masjid in Marine Lines due to which the road leading to CSMT from Marine Lines was closed. The traffic was diverted from Bombay Hospital road towards Azad Maidan and Metro Cinema. Traffic was moving slow at Eastern Express Highway throughout Monday morning after a truck broke down near Wadala obstructing traffic on King’s Circle and south-bound road.

Traffic officials said a tree fall was reported at Krishna Sanghi junction near RTI junction on the south-bound road, slowing down traffic towards Girgaon Chowpatty. Another tree fall at Mahananda Dairy near NESCO slowed down traffic on the Western Expressway on both directions. After 2pm, the traffic returned to its normal pace when the rain stopped. However, by 7pm commuters found themselves stuck in traffic jams on roads leading to suburbs from south Mumbai.