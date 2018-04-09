Truck smuggling duplicate mobile phone parts worth Rs3 crore seized in Mumbai

The marine and preventive wing of the Mumbai customs on Monday intercepted a truck in south Mumbai allegedly carrying smuggled mobile phone parts worth more than Rs3 crore.

The goods were brought to the city from Chennai and were loaded in the truck at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). “The truck was intercepted near CSMT. It contained parts of mobile phones parts, including touchscreen LCD panels and mobile phone back covers, worth more than Rs3 crore,” said Deepak Pandit, assistant commissioner of customs, who led the team. “We have detained the driver for questioning.”

Officials suspect the goods were smuggled from China or Dubai and were to be distributed in malls and markets across the country. “It is a nexus,” said Pandit, adding a case has been registered under the Customs Act.

The unit is investigating the source and destination of the smuggled goods. “We are checking who loaded the goods from Chennai and their link to Mumbai,” said Pandit.

The unit suspects the parts are duplicate. They are checking for violations under the Patent Act for protection of inventions and intellectual property rights.

The department has also launched a drive to keep a check on rail and road smuggling. The seizure comes two days after the customs seized smuggled goods valued at more than Rs5 crore, including 10,000 watches, 6,000 bluetooth headphones, and 17,000 mobile scratch guards. “The modus operandi is to transport smuggled contraband through passengers and distribute them to receivers at CSMT,” said Pandit.