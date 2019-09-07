Two arrested for making fake currency worth ₹60,000

mumbai

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 02:02 IST

A 28-year-old man and his accomplice were recently arrested by the crime branch in Kopri for allegedly making and selling counterfeit notes.

While the police initially arrested Anbalagan Ganesan Murthuwar with fake notes worth ₹60,000, he led them to his accomplice Mari Kashi Mani, who makes the counterfeit notes, the police said.

Crime branch unit 5, Wagale Estate, who made the arrests, have also recovered various equipment used by the duo to make the counterfeit notes.

Murthuwar was arrested after the crime branch received a tip-off that two men possessing fake ₹100 notes would attempt to sell it near a movie hall in Kopri.

On August 29, the crime branch formed a team and laid a trap to arrest the accused. Murthuwar was caught with a bag of fake notes, the police said.

“In his bag, he had ₹60,000 worth notes of ₹100 denomination. While in police custody, he named his accomplice who provided the fake notes to him. We arrested Mani on August 31,” said a police officer from crime branch unit 5, Wagale Estate. The cops seized laptops, printers and a machine from Mani’s house.

The police found that Mani had earlier worked in a printing press as a graphic designer and had gone to China to attend a workshop in designing.

“He has used that knowledge to manufacture the fake notes. We have been advised by the police commissioner to crack down on the manufacture of fake notes,” added a police officer from Wagale Estate crime branch unit.

The duo was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 01:19 IST