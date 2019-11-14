Two die in separate rash driving incidents at Taloja

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:57 IST

A 24-year-old engineer riding pillion on a scooter with his father was killed minutes after he submitted his résumé in a company at Taloja on Tuesday morning. The bike was hit by a speeding truck from behind.

The police have arrested the driver.

Eldest son in his family, Abhishek Bhoir had recently graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree. He used to stay in Roha in Raigad with his parents and three siblings, including two sisters, and a younger brother aged 16. Bhoir’s father works with a security firm.

Around 3.30am on Sunday, Abhishek was riding pillion with his father Dattatray riding the scooter. Both of them were wearing a helmet, said the police.

“We left home in the morning to submit his CV in different companies. After returning from Taloja MIDC, around 3.30pm, we reached Kalamboli Circle. We were waiting at the signal and after it turned green, I started the bike. A speeding truck crashed into my bike from behind,” Dattatray told the police.

Dattatray fell sideways on the road while the truck ran over Abhishek. The truck driver stopped and helped rush the injured to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. However, Bhoir was declared dead on arrival at 5.22pm.

The Kalamboli police arrested the truck driver, Jagdhari Chauhan, in mid-twenties, a resident of Kalyan.

In another rash driving case in Taloja, around 4.50pm on Tuesday, a speeding water tanker went on a speeding rampage near Taloja traffic police chowky along 500 metres on the MIDC Road. The tanker first knocked down a bike near Pidilite training centre, almost ran over a cyclist when he tried to stop him and then hit a truck, then ran over a traffic police barricade and then hit three stationary cars before crashing into a pit.

The tanker first crashed into a biker, Gyaneshwar Patil, and dragged him for a few metres. When a bicyclist tried to stop him, the tanker almost ran him over too.

A team of traffic personnel rushed an injured Patil to the hospital but he died. The tanker sped along the MIDC road and crashed into a truck waiting on the crossroad near Taloja traffic outpost.

Two constables tried to stop him and put a traffic barricade on its path but he drove over it too. Constable Umesh Patil with the Taloja traffic police chased the tanker. The tanker then crashed into three stationary cars and then ran over the footpath, crashing into a pit off the road.

The driver was hiding in the bushes when the constables nabbed him.

“The accused Babu Vasmeni, 30, appeared to be under some kind of influence [narcotics or alcohol]. A medical test has been conducted after he was arrested,” said Kashinath Chavhan, senior inspector from Taloja police station.

Patil was in his thirties and originally from Sangli. He had moved to the city around 15 days ago after getting a job. He used to stay with a relative at Kalamboli.