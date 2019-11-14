e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Two gangsters arrested for cases lodged in Thane

mumbai Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:04 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The Kopri police arrested a 29-year-old gangster from Delhi and sent him to Yerwada jail.

Ajay Nandkishore Pasi has many cases against him.

The Chitalsar police sent the proposal for detention of Pasi, along with another gangster Siddhesh Mhaskar alias Siddhu Abhange, to the police commissioner a few months ago.

The Kopri police arrested Abhange in Chiplun last month when he was on his way to Goa while Pasi was arrested from Delhi.

The two were arrested as per the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act in which the government has power to detain history-sheeters.

GA Aagarkar, senior police inspector of Kopri, said, “Several cases have been registered against the two criminals. We were on the lookout for Pasi, who used to change his identity and looks and kept moving from one city to another. He also changed his mobile number repeatedly. We got a tip-off that Pasi was hiding in Delhi.”

The police arrested him late on Tuesday night from Delhi and sent him on detention to Yerawda Jail early on Wednesday morning.

 

 

top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News