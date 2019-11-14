Two gangsters arrested for cases lodged in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:04 IST

The Kopri police arrested a 29-year-old gangster from Delhi and sent him to Yerwada jail.

Ajay Nandkishore Pasi has many cases against him.

The Chitalsar police sent the proposal for detention of Pasi, along with another gangster Siddhesh Mhaskar alias Siddhu Abhange, to the police commissioner a few months ago.

The Kopri police arrested Abhange in Chiplun last month when he was on his way to Goa while Pasi was arrested from Delhi.

The two were arrested as per the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act in which the government has power to detain history-sheeters.

GA Aagarkar, senior police inspector of Kopri, said, “Several cases have been registered against the two criminals. We were on the lookout for Pasi, who used to change his identity and looks and kept moving from one city to another. He also changed his mobile number repeatedly. We got a tip-off that Pasi was hiding in Delhi.”

The police arrested him late on Tuesday night from Delhi and sent him on detention to Yerawda Jail early on Wednesday morning.