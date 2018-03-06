Two held in Ulhasnagar for printing, circulating fake ₹100 notes

Two people have been arrested from Ulhasnagar, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, for making fake Rs100 notes. The police have seized 434 notes.

Mita alias Hari Vivek Malani,47, met autorickshaw driver Rakesh Nareshlal Ishrani, 32, a year ago.

Ishrani told Malani about the plan and she used to use the fake notes in the market.

Both have been making and circulating fake notes for the past two months.

The police got a tip-off that the accused were to come near Baba Fekri Chowk at Ulhasnagar on Monday.

“We saw a woman who was hiding something in her hand. We seized fake notes from her. During questioning, she told us about Ishrani,” M Hatote, said assistant police commissioner.

The police seized 434 notes in Rs100 denomination, as well as the machine.The accused made fake notes amounting to Rs50,000 and the police have seized notes amounting to Rs43,400.

The police asked them to demonstrate how they made the fake notes.

“A few months ago, Ishrani bought a scanner by borrowing money from his friends.

Initially, he made small stickers of RBI but then started scanning the original Rs100 note, cut them and pasted them on plain paper with the RBI stickers,” said Hatote.

The accused were remanded in police custody till March 7.