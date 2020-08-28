e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Two killed, three injured as parts of three structures collapse in Mumbai

Two killed, three injured as parts of three structures collapse in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:35 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Two people were killed and one injured after part of a cessed ground-plus-two structure collapsed in Nagpada of Byculla on Thursday afternoon. In two separate incidents, two people were injured in a balcony and house collapse in Chembur and Deonar.

In Nagpada, around 1pm, a part of the toilet of Mishra building, collapsed and three persons got trapped. All three were residents of nearby structures and did not live in Mishra building. Of the three, two – Aliya Qureshi, 12, and Noor Qureshi, 70, – were declared dead at Sir JJ Hospital, while 35-year-old Saumita Banoo escaped with injuries. Mishra building is over 50 years old.

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) officials said they had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the developer in 2017 for redevelopment of the structure, but he failed to start the redevelopment work. “We repeatedly issued notices to the developer for failing to initiate redevelopment. We will verify the reason for the delay and take action,” said Arun Borse, from the engineering department of Mhada.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, who visited the site, said, “Mhada and all other authorities have regularly issued notices to the developer, who is also the landlord of the structure. But he managed to get a stay from the court several times, due to which the whole process was delayed.”

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner, of BMC’s D ward, under which the building falls, said, “It was a Mhada structure, and BMC has no role to play here. However, the building has been vacated. We are told some repair work was done in the building on Thursday morning, but we do not have any information.”

Local Congress corporator Javed Juneja said, “The situation is the same everywhere. We always end up with deaths or injured residents in south Mumbai during the monsoon. The state government needs to have a holistic plan to protect those living in dilapidated or cessed structures. The residents have approached the Mumbai Police to take action against the builder.”

Further, a part of a balcony wall collapsed in Chembur East around 11.42am. One person was injured in the incident and admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. The injured is admitted to the ICU in critical condition, BMC’s disaster management cell said in a statement.

The statement added a ground-plus-one structure collapsed opposite Deonar police station collapsed. The incident was reported around 2.42pm. A woman suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital.

top news
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar set to visit Russia for SCO meetings next month
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar set to visit Russia for SCO meetings next month
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty’s father for 6 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty’s father for 6 hours
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
Covid update: Andaman tribe infection; Paul Pogba tests positive; virus in pipes
Covid update: Andaman tribe infection; Paul Pogba tests positive; virus in pipes
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In