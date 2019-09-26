Uddhav, Fadnavis say saffron alliance will come back to power

mumbai

In a clear sign that the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is intact, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the saffron alliance will return to power after next month’s Assembly elections. The two leaders shared the stage for an event in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday even as the two parties are yet to seal the seat-sharing agreement.

Senior Sena functionaries said the seat-sharing discussion is now between Thackeray and Fadnavis.

The BJP, which is riding high on its Lok Sabha performance, is expected to offer less than half of the 288 Assembly seats to Sena for the state polls, while keeping other seats for itself and its smaller allies.

There were speculations that the Sena leadership was not pleased with the BJP for not honouring the 50:50 seat-sharing formula announced in February.

“We are confident we will win the Assembly elections and that our Maha Yuti or grand alliance will definitely come to power,” Thackeray said at the event to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mathadi (headloader) leader Annasaheb Patil. Thackeray also said the BJP-Sena government will support the Mathadi workers’ movement and see to it that houses are constructed for them under government schemes.

Chief minister Fadnavis said Mathadi workers are eligible for affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). “With your blessings, our government will come back to power. On behalf of Uddhavji and myself, I assure all that our Maha Yuti (Grand Alliance) will keep the promises made to the Mathadi workers in the next government as well,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis and Thackeray, who share a good rapport, were seen chatting and sharing a laugh at the Navi Mumbai event. Thackeray, who arrived late, also apologised to the chief minister who reached before him.

A Sena leader said, “The discussion is in its final stretch now. Uddhavji and the chief minister are discussing now. We are expecting an announcement on the same in two days or so.” The Sena leader did not say whether BJP national president Amit Shah would come down to Mumbai to make a joint announcement with Thackeray.

