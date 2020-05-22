e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Unable to book tickets online, say passengers

Unable to book tickets online, say passengers

mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 00:28 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

The Indian Railways opened bookings on Thursday morning, however, people complained about being unable to book tickets online along with non-availability of trains on few routes.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal had announced that 200 trains will start from June 1 across India. The tickets are available only online, at the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation(IRCTC) website and mobile application. Physical ticket counters and booking through agents have been suspended from March 22.

People complained of errors being displayed at IRCTC’s mobile application. “I want to travel to Rajasthan and tried to book a ticket thrice from the application but it showed that bookings were suspended and later an error message displayed on the screen,” said Aarti Singh, a Vidyavihar resident.

Some also took to Twitter to complain. “As railway said yesterday that we can book ticket from 21st may onwards at 10 a.m. of 1st June ticket or so on but still I am not seeing any option for booking the ticket for the list of 200 trains now 2 PM.” tweeted @Alok_kr999

“@IRCTCofficial As per Railway minister yesterday tweet Normal trains booking started from 21 st may by 10 am... but still IRCTC Not working for booking.So when Booking started...” tweeted @ABHIMAN21221117

The IRCTC, however, clarified that the bookings for rail journeys started at 10 am on Thursday. “Website is working fine. Tickets are getting booked,” tweeted IRCTC.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In