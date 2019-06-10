Underground bins to be set up by June-end at Gorai

After months of looking for ideal spots to install its underground bins, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has almost completed the process of installing them near the Gorai Jetty fish market.

This is the third spot in the city to get this facility, which will be operational by the end of the month, said a civic official.

The civic body has installed the underground bins at only two spots in south Mumbai so far, despite its plan of installing two such bins in each of the city’s wards.

Ashok Khaire, deputy municipal commissioner (solid waste management), confirmed the development. “The installation work at Gorai will soon be complete. There are various factors, such as the footfall, that are considered before the spots are finalised. Several proposed areas could not be considered as they had existing underground facilities that couldn’t be moved,” he said.

The civic body is also considering a couple of areas in Malad. Utility pipes and wires are posing a major hurdle in the execution of the project, said civic officials.

In its 2018-19 budget, the BMC had announced its plan install underground bins with in-built sensors. Each bin can hold up to 500kg of waste.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 04:03 IST