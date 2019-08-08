Underground water tanks: BMC to look for societies

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:08 IST

Owing to low-pressure water supply to housing societies in island city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now identify five housing societies in each civic ward in the area, and urge them to construct an underground tank for water storage. The civic body is currently working on framing a policy with specific guidelines for the exercise. This will be in addition to the rain water harvesting mandated for housing societies.

According to the BMC’s plan, the identified housing societies will be called for a discussion regarding the initiative. The civic body is also planning to offer these societies concessions in lieu of getting the water tanks constructed. The initiative, part of the BMC’s 24x7 water supply project, will be implemented on a pilot basis.

Nitin Arte, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward (Fort, Colaba), said, “Unlike other areas, this ward has a majority of old constructions and heritage buildings. As of now, we are identifying buildings that are suitable for setting up underground water tanks.”

A senior hydraulic engineer said that since the water supply is pumped from the outskirts of Mumbai, the pressure of the supply decreases by the time it reaches island city. “As BMC plans to provide 24x7 water supply, underground water tanks in housing societies are necessary. Currently, the societies in island city receive very low pressure compared to water supply received by areas towards the north,” he said.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 00:08 IST