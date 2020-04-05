Volunteers unite to map Mumbai’s hunger amid lockdown

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:43 IST

Even as various groups reach out to needy across the city providing them with basic essentials, a group of young volunteers have launched an initiative — Khaana Chahiye — to bring all efforts under one roof and reach out to the less privileged and marginalised sections by mapping them across the city.

Shishir Joshi, the founder of Project Mumbai and one of the founders of Khaana Chahiye, said every day around 20,000 people comprising migrants and homeless across Mumbai are provided with khichdi or pulao in their lunch and dinner food packets. Around a week back, the group launched a website — www.khaanachahiye.com where volunteers and those who know of a needy family can supply details such as address, number of people, category of needy and kind of help required.

Elsa D’Silva, who co-ordinates distribution of food packets on the Eastern Express Highway, said some families along were in need of dry ration which was provided to them following which they now distribute 550 packets at Kurla, Wadala and Chembur.

The group, however, said they were in need of more volunteers. “We are helping out with food. But will also need a group of volunteers who can provide them with water,” said D’Silva.

Currently, around 60 volunteers have joined hands for this project who provide monetary help and services, while some restaurants and kitchens have opened their space and manpower to cook meals.

“The site was basically launched to provide a hunger map of the city because we do not want any duplication of efforts. It’s to understand the demand and accordingly supply food,” said Ruben Mascarenhas, co-founder of Khaana Chahiye.