Home / Mumbai News / Watch movies, soaps, songs on Mumbai’s Central Railway locals soon

Watch movies, soaps, songs on Mumbai’s Central Railway locals soon

mumbai Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:48 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
(HT PHOTO)
         

Passengers travelling by local trains on Central Railway (CR) will now be able to view movies, soap-operas, audio and video songs, inside the train compartments, before the monsoon.

Infotainment hotspot devices will be fitted inside local train compartments that will have pre-loaded contents and advertisements. A commuter will be able to stream movies and soap-operas inside the compartment with the help of a mobile application.

After downloading the mobile application, commuters will have an option to select a language and then stream the loaded movies and videos on their smartphones. The contents will be provided without requiring the internet.

“The process of installation will soon begin. The devices will be installed in the local train compartments before the monsoon.” said a senior CR official. The CR has awarded a contract for installing the infotainment devices in 165 local trains.

The hotspots devices are also being introduced in a move to increase the railways’ non-fare revenue. Railway board; apex body of all zonal railways had issued directives to the 18 zones of Indian Railways to increase its revenue.

Earlier, the Central Railway was conducting trials of the devices at Railways car shed in Kurla.

Presently, luxury trains operating on the Indian Railways have pre-loaded infotainment contents provided on LCD devices.

