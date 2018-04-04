While building nullah, worker run over by crane in Mumbai

A 47-year-old worker building a nulllah was killed after a crane allegedly mowed him down at Charkop in Kandivli (West) on Tuesday. The crane operator was arrested for causing death due to negligence.

According to the Charkop police, the incident took place when a huge iron pipe was being lifted by the crane operator behind Priyadarshini School in Sector 7 around 10.30am.

The deceased, Lalman Gautam, held the pipe from one end. The police said it was not clear what transpired afterwards, but he accidentally fell and came underneath the crane.

The operator managed to stop the crane. Gautam was taken to the nearby Karuna Hospital in Borivli where he was declared dead on admission. His wife Malti Gautam, 45, then lodged a complaint against the operator, following which the police registered a case under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code

Gautam was one of the workers who were building a nullah. The civic body had given the contract of constructing the nullah to a private contractor. Gautam was employed by the contractor.

Senior inspector Pramod Dhaware of Charkop police station, said, “The 36-year-old accused has been arrested. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after conducting an autopsy.”