Why are mini AC buses not on Mumbai’s roads: BEST committee members

The members of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) committee in its meeting on Friday expressed concerns about the delay in getting the new mini air-conditioned (AC) buses on the roads. The committee is the policy-making body of the transport body.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had inaugurated the mini AC buses on September 17, a few days before the election code of conduct came into force. The panel members questioned why the new AC buses have not been brought on the roads despite the completion of the RTO registration of the buses.

“The buses were inaugurated 10 days ago and the RTO registration process is also completed. Why hasn’t BEST brought the new buses on roads?” said Sunil Ganacharya, senior BJP member on the panel.

BEST’s general manager Surendrakumar Bagde did not reply on the concerns about the mini AC buses.

During the discussion, members also raised questions on Bagde’s proposed visit to Belgium. “How will BEST benefit from the visit? How will it improve the transport body’s working?” senior Congress member Ravi Raja said. Panel members said Bagde will be on the visit when the city is about to go for the Assembly polls. Bagde said the visit will be helpful in improving the e-buses operation. “After the visit, I will give a detailed presentation on it,” Bagde said.

Bagde also informed the committee that BEST is planning to induct around 1,500 new e-buses in the fleet in the future.

Revised wages by October 15

Surendrakumar Bagde, BEST’s general manager, informed the panel that they will start the process of salary revision of the employees, who have signed a new wage agreement, by October 1 and 2, following which the staff will get the salaries by October 15. Senior Sena member and union leader Suhas Samant said that until now more than 19, 000 employees have signed a new wage agreement. Some other labour unions have threatened a strike on October 9.

