e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Why is Metro 4 car shed plot rented out: TMC corporators

Why is Metro 4 car shed plot rented out: TMC corporators

mumbai Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:38 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Thane

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had given away a plot of land for free to build a car shed for Metro 4 project. A BJP corporator alleged that for the past one year the unknown party has collected Rs48 crore in rent.

“I have received information that Rs 4crore a month was being paid for the plot,” said Archana Manora, corporator.

TMC officials read out a letter by the MMRDA.

Manish Joshi, assistant municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “The letter by the MMRDA asks for a plot to build a car shed and RMC (ready mix concrete) plant that states the plot can be given at a nominal rate by TMC. However, we offered the land to MMRDA for free; we have not levied any rent for the land.”

Corporator Najib Mullah said, “If an approval to give the plot for a car shed was given, then the issue must have been raised in the general body meeting. But no such issue was raised, this brings to light that there was some hidden agenda regarding this plot.”

The issue will be discussed in the next general body meeting.

Thane Municipal Transport ‘goof-up’

The TMC general body also raised the issue that the names of the deceased and retired personnel are also present in the list of servicemen in Thane Municipal Transport. It demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Shiv Sena corporator Eknath Bhoir sought information on the list of employees of TMT. “I had requested for a list of employees’ names. The salaries of the employees mentioned seem to have been tampered with. Such blunders could also mean that the money is being wasted,” added Bhoir.

Sandeep Malvi, manager of TMT, said, “There must have been a mistake in providing the details, we shall look into it and get back to the general body.”

top news
9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News