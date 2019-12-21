Why is Metro 4 car shed plot rented out: TMC corporators

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:38 IST

Thane

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had given away a plot of land for free to build a car shed for Metro 4 project. A BJP corporator alleged that for the past one year the unknown party has collected Rs48 crore in rent.

“I have received information that Rs 4crore a month was being paid for the plot,” said Archana Manora, corporator.

TMC officials read out a letter by the MMRDA.

Manish Joshi, assistant municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “The letter by the MMRDA asks for a plot to build a car shed and RMC (ready mix concrete) plant that states the plot can be given at a nominal rate by TMC. However, we offered the land to MMRDA for free; we have not levied any rent for the land.”

Corporator Najib Mullah said, “If an approval to give the plot for a car shed was given, then the issue must have been raised in the general body meeting. But no such issue was raised, this brings to light that there was some hidden agenda regarding this plot.”

The issue will be discussed in the next general body meeting.

Thane Municipal Transport ‘goof-up’

The TMC general body also raised the issue that the names of the deceased and retired personnel are also present in the list of servicemen in Thane Municipal Transport. It demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Shiv Sena corporator Eknath Bhoir sought information on the list of employees of TMT. “I had requested for a list of employees’ names. The salaries of the employees mentioned seem to have been tampered with. Such blunders could also mean that the money is being wasted,” added Bhoir.

Sandeep Malvi, manager of TMT, said, “There must have been a mistake in providing the details, we shall look into it and get back to the general body.”