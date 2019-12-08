Will be forced to take different step if BJP ignores me: Khadse

mumbai

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:19 IST

Two days after his attempt to consolidate the Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders within the party, disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Eknath Khadse warned that he would be compelled to take a “different step” if the party leadership does not pay heed to his grievances. He also threatened that he has evidence to prove the key role played by certain party leaders in defeating his daughter Rohini in the recent Assembly elections,if the party leadership gives him the permission to do so.

Khadse’s statement comes amid speculations that he is in touch with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders. Khadse, however, has refused to comment on the matter.

As part of the review process to gauge the party’s performance in various regions, the BJP held a meeting in Jalgaon on Saturday to take stock of the results in North Maharashtra. The meeting was chaired by the BJP’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and key leaders, former ministers, MLAs, district presidents in North Maharashtra attended it. Khadse was invited only for the meeting on his constituency, Muktainagar.

Training guns at his arch rival within the party, former minister Girish Mahajan, Khadse said, without naming him, that he has already submitted the proof of the anti-party activities of the former to the leadership. “If the party leadership allows me, I am ready to make the proof public. I am expecting the leadership to first take action against the leaders who actively supported the Independent candidate against the party’s official candidate — my daughter, Rohini,” he said.

Mahajan, on the other hand, refuted the allegations and said that Rohini faced defeat as all three key rival parties fought the elections collectively against her. “If Khadse has proof about anti-party activities of any of the leaders during the elections and if he has submitted them to the leadership, appropriate action would be taken,” Mahajan said.

Khadse also said he was being continuously humiliated treatment within the party. “I was thrown out of the core committee, was not invited for the review meetings of the region and was called only for the constituency meeting. I was not made part of the decision-making meetings. I am being targeted by the party leadership deliberately. How long should I tolerate this? I have worked for the party for more than four decades and have immensely contributed to its growth. I am ready to work in the interest of the party or the parivar [the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh]. But in case of the leadership doesn’t intervene, I would be left with no option but to take different steps,” he said. According to the workers close to him, Khadse is upset with the party leadership for the continuous “secondary treatment” being meted out to him over the past few years. Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday said that Khadse was in touch with them.

The OBC leader on Thursday had said that all leaders from the community in the BJP were being cut to the size deliberately. He also had targeted the party leadership and said that they should take responsibility of the poor show in the elections.

He had said that like Rohini, OBC leader and former minister Pankaja Munde, too, was defeated owing to internal politics.