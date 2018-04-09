Woman constable chases mobile thief in Mumbai, recovers five phones from her

An alert constable from the Govandi police station, while returning home by local train, nabbed a mobile thief and recovered five phones in her possession.

The constable, Jayshree Jadhav, was on board the ladies compartment of a Vashi-bound train, when she noticed the accused sliding her hand in one of the commuter’s bag. Jadhav immediately waded through the crowd and caught the woman’s hand as she was about to remove the phone from the purse.

“As I held the suspect’s hand, the train approached Vashi station. Seizing the opportunity, the accused hit my hand, got off the train and began to run. I chased the woman till the end of the platform, and caught her just as she was about to jump on the railway tracks to escape,” said Jadhav.

Jadhav then alerted the government railway police (GRP) officers at Vashi station. On searching the accused, the police recovered five mobile phones from her possession, which were reportedly stolen the same day in the span of an hour while travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) to Govandi.

Through the arrest, Jadhav has busted an entire gang of mobile phone thieves, who target commuters on board the crowded suburban and harbour line trains during peak hours. “We are still looking for her accomplices, whose names she has revealed. Due to this, we have withheld the identity of the accused,” said a GRP officer.

The accused in now in the custody of the Vashi GRP for further investigations.

Shashikant Mane, senior police inspector, Govandi police station, said that Jadhav has shown alertness which is commendable.