Woman inflicts burn injuries on seven-year-old for buying chocolate, arrested

Woman inflicts burn injuries on seven-year-old for buying chocolate, arrested

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:04 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Malvani police arrested a 40-year-old woman on Sunday for allegedly attempting to kill her seven-year-old niece. The woman allegedly tied the minor’s hands and burned her private parts with a hot spoon.

According to police, the incident took place on September 29 around 10am when the accused asked the minor to buy chicken. The girl bought the chicken and handed it over to the accused along with the remaining money.

An officer from Malvani police station said, “While counting the cash, the accused found ₹10 was missing and asked the minor about it. The girl told her that she purchased a chocolate for herself. Upon hearing this, the woman got angry and started thrashing the minor.”

“The accused allegedly tied her hands and put a piece of cloth in her mouth to muffle her voice and gave burned her private parts using a hot spoon,” said an officer.

The minor’s mother filed a complaint with the police on Saturday, following which a case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Police will produce the accused before Dindoshi sessions court on Monday.

