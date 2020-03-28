Woman makes videos on road during lockdown, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:48 IST

A woman who made videos on a road and uploaded it on social media platform Tik Tok for fun during the nationwide lockdown paid a heavy price for it as the RCF police took cognisance of it and arrested her on Friday.

According to RCF police, the arrested accused, Rehana Firoz Khan, a Chembur resident, uploaded videos on the social platform where she can be seen driving a car and later riding pillion on a bike.

In the car, she was seen driving and singing a song, while on the bike she was seen saying that she was only afraid of the god and not the police. The driver of the bike is wanted in the case.

“Both videos have been shot at a time when the country is under lockdown and people have been informed not to leave their home unless they need to buy essential materials or in case there is an emergency. We traced and arrested the woman and granted her bail after she deposited ₹25,000,” said Sopan Nighot, senior police inspector, RCF police station.

An FIR has been registered against the woman under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.), 279 (rash driving), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and 51 B (refusing to comply with government direction) of Disaster Management Act.