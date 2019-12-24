Woman promised loan under PM scheme, duped of ₹69K

mumbai

A 45-year-old woman from Borivli (west) was duped of ₹69,000 by fraudsters who impersonated as central government officials and tricked her into sending the money by offering a loan of ₹10 lakh under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). An FIR against unknown persons was registered on December 14 at the MHB colony police under section 420 of the IPC.

According to the MHB colony police, the complainant is a 41-year-old media consultant who alleged that his 45-year-old wife was duped by the fraudsters.

The woman received a phone call on October 6 from another woman who said she was calling from Delhi.

The fraudster said they are offering loans at 4% interest rate and will also give a waiver of 30% on the loan amount if she is unable to pay. The woman fraudster then asked for a registration fee and copies of the victims’ PAN card and Aadhaar card.

After collecting ₹8,000 as registration fee, she was given an online form and asked to fill and email it to an email address provided to her. She was told that her loan for ₹10 lakh was approved and she will get it in eight days.

The accused woman then told the victim that her senior will call her. A man then called the woman and kept asking for more money as procedural costs and to get clearance from Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

After making the victim pay a total of ₹69,000, the two accused cut all communication. Later on October 20, she received a phone call from a man impersonating as an income tax officer who asked for 4% of the loan as tax to clear it. The woman disconnected the call and realised she has been duped.