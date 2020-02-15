Woman set ablaze in Nashik district, suffers 50 per cent burns

mumbai

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 21:11 IST

A 35-year-old woman was set on fire on Saturday evening allegedly by three unidentified men at the Lasalgaon bus stand in Nashik district of Maharashtra, around 225 kms from here, police said.

The victim, a widow, has suffered 50 per cent burn injuries in the attack that occurred around 5 pm when three men threw petrol at her and set her on fire, before fleeing, said.

The woman was rushed to hospital by some onlookers and the police.

The exact motive behind the attack is not known yet, he said.

Police are recording the victim’s statement to get information about the identity of the accused.

Recently, a 25-year-old woman college lecturer was set on afire in Wardha district of the state by her stalker. She died during treatment in Nagpur on February 10 after battling for life for seven days.

Similarly in Aurangabad, a 50-year old woman died after she was assaulted and set ablaze in her home by a beer bar owner in Andhari village.

Taking serious cognizance of both the incidents, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered the police and home departments to ensure the accused get the most stringent punishment in the shortest possible time.

“The security of women and children is our priority. Any employees or officers found negligent or lethargic in their duties, will be dealt with very strictly,” he warned.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said that the government will be “more sensitive in future” to ensure that such incidents do not happen. “It is shameful for the progressive state like Maharashtra that we could not avert such cases,” he said.

The government also appointed Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the Hinganghat case. Home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Nikam was in touch with the local police to make sure the trial starts at the earliest.