Woman stalked by drug addict goes missing from Mahim

mumbai

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:16 IST

A 21-year-old woman went missing from Mahim Causeway on Wednesday night after she informed her mother that a suspected drug addict was allegedly stalking her.

The Mahim police have registered a case of kidnapping and have started a search operation to trace the woman.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Mahim (West), left her residence around 9.30pm to meet her mother at her place of work.

The two women were planning to go shopping at the Mahim market.

“At 9.36pm she called her mother saying she was scared because a drug addict was stalking her. She told her mother to stay on the line while she tried to get away from him. However, within a few seconds, her mother heard a scream on the phone and the call was disconnected,” said the woman’s father.

“We tried calling her, but her phone was unavailable. The incident took place on Mahim Causeway, where we suspect she was kidnapped,” he said.

The Mahim police registered a case on Wednesday night under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have registered a case of kidnapping and are investigating the matter further,” said Milind Gadankush, senior inspector of Mahim police station.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 00:16 IST