e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Working on expanding Mumbai’s power generation capacity: Energy minister Nitin Raut

Working on expanding Mumbai’s power generation capacity: Energy minister Nitin Raut

mumbai Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Mumbai’s power generation capacity may be expanded in the next two to three years to meet its increasing power demand, state energy minister Nitin Raut said in a press conference after visiting Tata Power’s Trombay unit on Monday. Raut said Mumbai’s power generation capacity can be expanded to around 3,000MW-3,500MW in the coming years as the city is expected to have a power demand close to 5,000MW.

He added that the expansion plans need a go-ahead from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC).

Mumbai currently generates around 1,800MW power, while the rest is procured from outside the city. Mumbai’s peak-hour demand is close to 2,800MW. “Apart from looking at how to increase power generation capacity, we are also looking at how to reduce tariff and improve Mumbai’s islanding system,” he said.

The minister also said that Mumbaiites can expect some relief on the inflated bills they received during lockdown. “We have sent a proposal to the state finance department. Mumbaiites will get good news during Diwali,” he said.

Lakhs of consumers had complained about receiving inflated bills during lockdown, following which the state was planning a rebate scheme for the months of April, May and June.

Raut is visiting various power units following the massive power outage that brought Mumbai to a standstill on October 12. The state has set up a committee to probe the incident. Raut said the report will be submitted to the chief minister soon. The state will also take a decision on giving 100 units of free power soon, he said.

Raut will be visiting the Adani Electricity Management Institute in Goregaon on Tuesday.

top news
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In