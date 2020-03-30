Worli Koliwada put in lockdown after 4 test positive for Covid-19

mumbai

Worli Koliwada, a fishermen’s colony in south Mumbai, went on a stringent and indefinite lockdown on Monday, after four persons from the area tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The four men belong to different families and do not have any travel history to a Coronavirus-hit region.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is still tracing contacts of these persons from the past few days, to determine if they interacted with anybody with travel history. BMC’s deputy executive health officer, Dr Daksha Shah confirmed, “Four persons from Worli Koliwada have tested positive for Covid-19.”

The BMC along with Mumbai Police locked down the entire area and did not allow residents to move out of their homes. People from outside the locality were also barred from venturing inside.

Aditya Thackeray, minister of tourism and environment and MLA from Worli constituency, quoted a BMC tweet announcing the complete lockdown of Worli Koliwada. “Late last night, 2am onwards, Koliwada and Janta Colony have been sealed off further. Disinfection and fumigation is on along with contact tracing,” the tweet read.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “Teams of BMC officers have been doing home rounds to create awareness about coronavirus, asking if anyone has symptoms. The team that visited Worli Koliwada found four persons showing symptoms and their tests were done. The results showed them positive for Covid-19. That’s how we found out.”

Following the decision, Dadar police station started making announcements to locals over loudspeakers, urging people to stay at home to ensure the virus doesn’t spread. Announcements were also made regarding the sanitation of the area.

Divakar Shelke, senior inspector at Dadar police station confirmed the complete lockdown at Worli Koliwada. “We have deployed entry restriction in the area and our officers are not allowing any new person to enter or people from Worli Koliwada to go out. We have asked residents to stay at home and not venture out. Action will be taken against anyone who tries to ignore these restrictions,” said Shelke.

Meanwhile, another suspected case of Covid-19 from the adjoining Adarsh Nagar area has also come to the BMC’s attention. The civic body has quarantined the families of these five persons (four from Koliwada and one suspected case from Adarsh Nagar), and their test results for Covid-19 are awaited.

Grocery stores from the area are now shut down to avoid crowding. On a playground in the vicinity, the BMC has organised selling of essential goods so that it is possible to maintain social distancing.