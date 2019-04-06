Zakir Naik case: PMLA court grants bail to Dubai-based jeweller, with riders

The special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday granted bail to Dubai-based jeweller Abdul Kadir Najmudin Sathak, booked for assisting preacher Zakir Naik raise and divert funds. However, the court restricted Sathak from leaving India without prior permission, and directed him to cooperate with the investigating agency.

Sathak had appealed for bail after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in March for his alleged role in the money-laundering case filed against Naik and others. The ED had alleged Sathak was also a director of the Dubai-based Global Broadcasting Corporation, which owned Peace TV, a channel run by Naik. GBC routed ₹79 crore to Harmony Media Pvt Ltd in Mumbai, which made the content for Peace TV, the ED had claimed.

However, Sathak had denied any role in the money-laundering case. The defence had claimed the funding for the channel came from the donation made by the royal family of the UAE and others and that it did not operate on a revenue-based model. Sathak’s lawyers also argued he should be granted bail considering he has been suffering from a neuromuscular disease, which requires regular medical intervention.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 00:47 IST