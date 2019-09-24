All seasons come alive at this school in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:00 IST

Guru Harkrishan High School and Junior College of Commerce, Santacruz (West), organised an English poem recitation competition for student of Class 1 to Class 4 on the theme ‘Nature and Seasons’.

Students recited some famous poems such as “Daffodils”, “My Heart Leaps Up”, “Wind” and other poems written by eminent poet William Wordsworth.

The school venue was decorated with different colours and displayed different seasons. The parents of the students were invited for the event. The judges for the event also recited the poems along with the students.

Students of Class 4 performed short skits for the event on environmental issues and seasons.

Students were trained for the skits by Amit, who has an expertise in acting.

The recitation was a part of the school’s initiative to organise co-curricular activities for students for their all-round development.

The students were judged on the basis of their recitation skills, expressions, body language, eye contact with the audience, actions, tempo and pronunciation.

The event ended with the winners receiving prizes. The school director expressed applauded the students and teachers for organising a successful event.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 16:47 IST